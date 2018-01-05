2018 Upcoming Hatchbacks to Launch in India – Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Santro And More

2018 Hyundai Santro Spied during pre-testing phase. (Image: Twitter/Bob M)

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Photo Courtesy: Suzuki Global)

2018 Volkswagen Polo R-Line leaked image. (Image: Wheelsage)

MG3 can be the first car to launch in India. (Image: MG UK)

Honda Jazz 2018. (Image: Honda)

The Tata Tiago has joined our long-term fleet. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

As we enter 2018, both the domestic and the global market will be looking at the India’s largest automotive event – the 2018 Auto Expo. Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki will start the proceedings of the 2018 by launching the new-generation 2018 Swift in India at the Auto Expo. Similarly, Tata is ready with the X451 (codenamed) premium hatchback for the Expo debut too. These, and a lot more hatchbacks, like the Honda Jazz facelift and the new Hyundai Elite i20 are all slated to hit the Indian roads over the period of next 12 months, all of which are eagerly awaited by the prospective buyers. We have compiled a list of the top upcoming hatchbacks in India in 2018!The Hyundai Santro moniker is long established in the mindsets of every Indian. The compact hatchback with a tall-boy design paved the way for the success of the South-Korean auto brand in the country, eventually making it the second largest car manufacturer in India. While Hyundai discontinued the hatchback owing to the growing competition, Hyundai has now decided to revive thename that can give a stiff competition to the cars like Tata Tiago.Probably the biggest launch of the 2018 – the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift has left everybody talking in the country. Already launched in Japan, the new Swift boasts of a new design, cabin and additional features. Interestingly, the new Dzire, which is based on the 2018 Swift, was launched last year in India first and is already the highest selling car in India. It will be interesting to see how the new Swift is received in India, given that its current-gen model is already the most-loved hatchback in India.A bad news for Volkswagen Polo lover here! Volkswagen may not bring the all-new 2018 Polo premium hatchback to India for the pricing constraints. The all-new Euro-spec Polo was launched inEurope last year and received a new design, cabin and engine options. However, given the competition VW is facing, they might soon update the India-spec Polo with a facelift.MG Motors, or Morris Garage as it was previously known, is not bringing just a car to India, but is launching as a complete brand in the country. The iconic British brand, which is now owned by the Shanghai based SAIC Motors will make its India debut this year. While the brand hasn’t given any timeline for India operations, they can start the business with the 2018 MG3 hatchback, it’s most economical offering.Honda Cars India debuted the Jazz facelift at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show with the updated bumpers, new grille and revised taillight. The new facelifted Jazz will be launched in India this year only, however, there is no definite timeline on the same. The Jazz hatch promises to be the most spacious, most fuel efficient premium hatchback in the country.Unlike the western countries, India is way behind in the electric revolution. Though we have seen cars like Mahindra e2O in the past, a car that is not only indigenous, but also offers a great value for money to an electric car buyer, it is the only fully-electric affordable car in India. Now Tata will enter this segment by launching the Tiago EV, leading the mass manufacturers to come up with such products. No technical detail of the Tiago EV is out yet.Now that Maruti Suzuki is ready with the new Swift and Honda is launching the Jazz facelift, how can Hyundai be behind? Hyundai is rigorously testing the new Elite i20 premium hatchback that was once the king of the premium hatch segment in India. The new Elite i20, although only a facelift, will have a sharper design, updated cabin, added features and a new auto gearbox and can be launched around the festive season.Last on our list is yet another Tata product, a brand that promises to make 2018 bigger and better for the auto industry. After creating ripples in the market with the Hexa, Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, Tata will bring the Tiago EV, a premium SUV above Hexa and most importantly, a premium hatchback this year. While none of the details about the project are out, we know that upcoming car is codenamed X451. Expect a prototype at the 2018 Auto Expo.