2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV Details and Images Revealed

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

In keeping with the relatively recent tradition of vehicle manufacturers publishing images of an upcoming new model in the kind of camouflage used to disguise them when they're out in public undergoing testing, Mercedes-Benz has issued new images as well as further details of its new G-Class. Considering how many images have been published, it's hard to see the point of the camouflage, especially as this is a model where the cosmetic changes are quite minimal.The images of what will become the 2019 G-Class have been released ahead of the Detroit Auto Show, opening January 14, where the new incarnation of the iconic SUV will make its public debut. And as the images are almost exclusively of the G-Wagen performing off-road, they might have been put out to calm any nerves about the new G-Class going soft in any way.Although it doesn't look a whole lot different on the outside, Mercedes has revealed a number of upgrades that should make the new model even more capable off-road, if that's possible.It will retain its ladder-frame construction, so there's no chance of it becoming a unibody crossover, and it will have three one hundred percent differential locks and a low range ratio. Even though the solid rear axle stays in situ, the new G-Class will feature an independent suspension setup with double wishbones upfront.This new G-Class will also benefit from its very own version of the excellent Mercedes-Benz nine-speed automatic transmission that's been specifically adapted to meet the needs of this vehicle's legendary off-road ability. Mercedes-Benz developers and engineers have managed to reduce the shift and response times of the automatic gearbox through a dedicated software application. Not only does the wide transmission ratio make driving quieter and more comfortable, especially at relatively low speeds, it also makes a significant contribution to reducing the fuel consumption of the G-Class.And if anyone is in any doubt about how much Mercedes is bringing the G-Wagen up to date, it will also feature a 360-degree off-road camera, and readouts showing the ride height, gradient, angle, steering angle, a compass and which differential locks are activated.