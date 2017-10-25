6 Most Expensive Chevy Trucks That Went for Auctions

(Image: AFP Relaxnews)

(Image: AFP Relaxnews)

(Image: AFP Relaxnews)

(Image: AFP Relaxnews)

(Image: AFP Relaxnews)

(Image: AFP Relaxnews)

In the run up to the world's largest car customization event, the annual Las Vegas SMEA show, and to mark Chevrolet's 100th anniversary as a pickup truck maker, a look at the tricked-out Chevy trucks that have caused the greatest bidding frenzy when going under the hammer at Barrett-Jackson auctions.Car customization can be a touchy subject among the automobile-obsessed community, but when the vehicle in question -- the humble pickup -- happens to be the most popular vehicle on North American roads, not just in recent times but for the past half century, then the consensus is that doing something to make it yours and to stand out among the millions of others out there makes perfect sense. And, judging from the amounts these particular custom trucks have fetched at auction in recent years, it clearly makes financial sense, too.1) 1957 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Truck - $214,500Re-imagined and built by Hot Rod Garage in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, this truck, known in the collector car community as "Quicksilver," is considered one of the finest custom builds ever to come up for auction. Every panel has been remade and shaped by hand, while under the hood there's a 540 big-block Chevy engine.2) 1950 Chevrolet 3100 Custom pickup - $205,700The most expensive Chevy truck to fall under the hammer in this calendar year, the truck was first unveiled at SEMA 2016 before heading to the Scottsdale auction in January. Even the pieces that look stock on this truck have been remade by hand, including the dashboard, bench seat and door panels. It sits on a custom chassis complete with independent suspension and power is courtesy of a Hot Cam LS3 crate motor.3) 1957 Chevrolet Cameo Pickup - $159,500The unique orange exterior paint might not be to everyone's taste, but away from paint jobs, this truck gets the balance between stock and modified just right the mix between stock and modified just right. What's more, its makers had the foresight to upgrade the steering and brakes to cope with the 500hp engine under the aggressively shaped hood.4) 1957 Chevrolet C-6 Custom Pickup - $148,500This truck, which borrows a Corvette C6's suspension and drivetrain, took 7,000 man hours to finish. Before selling at auction in 2011 it was shown at SEMA in 2009 where it won a GM Design award.5) 1955 Chevrolet Cameo Custom Pickup - $143,000This truck takes design inspiration from the Chevrolet Bel Air, using some of the same side trim and as a result shaping the truck's panels to follow the curvaceous sedan's line, including the cab's b-pillars.6) 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup - $132,000This truck took six years for Cimtex Rods in Jarrell, Texas, to complete but the result was worth the wait. Street Trucks Magazine votes it one of the top 50 custom trucks of the decade, scooped the Goodguys Truck of the year for 2002-2003, managed to get not one, but two Boyds Pro Picks at different shows and numerous other accolades at ISCA and super Chevy shows before it came up for sale in 2006.