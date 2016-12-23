A Look Back at Top Five SUVs Launched in 2016

SUVs are all the rage in the auto industry these days, so much that auto manufacturers are adding more and more of models to their line up, or working on crossovers. Demand for SUVs has been on the rise, and so is the competition amongst existing models. Following is a list of some of the SUVs that caught on in the Indian market.

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota India launched the new Fortuner at a base price of Rs 25.92 lakh and goes all the way up to 31.12 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Fortuner comes with two engine options – a 2.8-litre diesel engine and a 2.7-litre petrol engine. While the diesel unit produces 177 horsepower and 360 Nm of torque, the petrol engine delivers 164 horsepower and 245 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Fortuner has a good presence in the SUV segment.

Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour (Image: Ford)

The highlight of the Ford Endeavour is the massive 3.2 Litre diesel engine that churns out 200 PS of power and 470 nm of torque. Couple that with a 6-speed automatic transmission and you have a monster under your command.

The Ford Endeavour also comes with a 4X4 drive terrain and you also get a nifty little knob next to the gear lever to play around with the terrain management system. There are four modes on the terrain management on the Ford Endeavour.

With just the rotation of the knob the SUV changes characters and can be ready to go offroad. There is Grass, Mud, Snow, Sand and also a Rocky terrain management system.

The rocky terrain management makes the car go in a low range 4X4 mode and delivers loads of power for you to negotiate the tricky rocks. The hill descent control on the Ford Endeavour also works like a dream, the driver just has to manage the speed with the buttons on the steering wheel.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has turned out to be one of the best selling cars in India this year, so much that it made it to the top 10 selling passenger vehicles in India within three months by May 2016.

Statistics suggest that Maruti have received more than 1.72 lakh bookings for the Vitara Brezza since its launch in March 2016.

It is powered by a sole 1.3-litre DDIS engine that churns 89 bhp and develops 200Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, however Maruti have been working on an AMT variant which will come to India soon.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson (Image: Hyundai)

The Tucson nameplate has been previously a part of the Korean automaker's lineup and it is the third generation of that car that's launched in India starting at Rs 18.99 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The Hyundai Tucson ex-showroom Delhi prices ranges between Rs 18.99 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh, depending on the variant.

There are two engine options and in three variants – 2WD MT, 2WD AT GL and 2WD AT GLS. The two engine options are a 2-litre petrol and 2-litre diesel. Both engines are offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz added the ninth product to its local production portfolio in India by rolling out the GLC SUV from its assembly line.

The locally produced GLC was available in three variants GLC 220 d 4MATIC Style, GLC 220 d 4MATIC Sport and GLC 300 4MATIC Sport.

It’s positioned over the baby SUV, GLA by Mercedes-Benz in India. The GLC's diesel engine mill is the same engine that powers the C-Class by the company. The 2143cc diesel engine produces 170hp at @3000-4200 rpm and 400nm of torque @1400-2800 rpm. It is also capable of doing a 0-100 km/h dash in just 8.3 seconds with a top speed of 210 Km/h.

