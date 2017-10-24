ACMA Organises Its First Ever Buyers-Sellers Meet in Argentina

With an objective to develop significant business prospects with Argentina, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the apex body representing the Indian Auto Component Industry, with the support of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Government of India, the Indian Embassy Buenos Aires, Asociación de Fábricas Argentinas de Componentes (AFAC), Federación Argentina de Camaras de Comerciantes en Respuestos del Automotor (FACCERA) and Cámara de Importadores de la República Argentina (CIRA) is organising its first ever buyers-sellers meet at Hotel Emperador, Liberatodor in Buenos Aires, Argentina on 24th October, 2017.The event will witness presence of twenty four leading Indian auto component manufacturers displaying their wide variety of auto components comprising of body and structure parts, engine and exhaust, suspension and braking, transmission and steering, electrical and electronics and rubber products which are developed under stringent quality norms.Speaking on the potential of the event, Mr Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA said, “Argentina is the third most populated country in South America having 13.6 million vehicles with aftermarket estimated at USD 2.5 billion in 2015. This offers a significant upside opportunity to the Indian auto component manufacturers to service the growing vehicle fleet and aftermarket demand. Events of such stature will help the participating Indian auto component manufacturers to showcase their growing technical capabilities and develop business linkages with OEMs, Component Dealers, Distributors, Retails, and other stakeholders.”