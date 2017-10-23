Actor R Madhavan Gifts Himself Indian Roadmaster Worth Rs 40 Lakhs on Diwali

My Diwali started with this BANG. My Big Boy is here Yipeeeeee I am so excited .. HAPPY DIWALI TO YOU ALL.. Proudly Indian @indianmotorcycleindia @PankajDubey1967 A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

Bollywood actor Ranganathan Madhavan, known as Madhavan has gifted himself a new cruiser motorcycle – the Indian Roadmaster this Diwali. Available with a price tag of Rs 40.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the Roadmaster is flagship bike by US-based luxury touring bike manufacturer, Indian Motorcycle. Powered by a 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 engine, the bike churns out 138 Nm of peak torque. The Roadmaster comes with a list of features that are top of the class such as heated seats and grips, adjustable floorboards and electronically adjustable windshield. It also gets a remote locked 64.4-litre storage tank and pathfinder LED lights.The 7-inch infotainment system on the Roadmaster comes with USD and Bluetooth connectivity. The infotainment system also helps in navigation. The bike also gets cruise control.Known for his roles in movies like 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu, R Madhavan is also a respectful name among the bikers community due to his love for bikes. Madhavan also owns a BMW K1200 GTL, Ducati Diavel, and Yamaha V-Max. The Indian Roadmaster is the newest and most-expensive addition in his garage.