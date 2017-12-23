Acura RDX Prototype Teased, To be Unveiled at Detroit Motor Show 2018

It would be easy to think the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit is going to be the North American International Crossover Show with all the updated and all-new crossovers being teased and trialed by various manufacturers ahead of the January event. The truth is that SUVs are what sell at the moment, so it's no surprise the latest teaser is of an all-new prototype RDX crossover from Acura, the luxury arm of Honda.The luxury Japanese automaker is billing this preview of the third-generation of the RDX as a prototype, which suggests some notable changes may be made before the final production version lands in showrooms. Even so, it's an intriguing and enticing insight into what will be coming down the line.Acura is announcing it as the biggest redesign of the RDX in more than a decade, which leads us to believe this is a thorough, ground-up redesign of the crossover, and not just a significant refresh. Although the current model houses a 3.5-liter V-6 under the hood, modern trends suggest a turbocharged four-cylinder is likely to be powering the next generation of the Acura, especially as that's also what the first generation of the RDX had. Back in 2007, turbocharging wasn't Honda's favored way of doing things on the whole, but it's now becoming more and more prevalent in its vehicles so a version of the 1.5-liter unit the company uses in a number of its current models could be utilized.The teaser video looks as though Acura's current signature grille shape and striking LED headlights will dominate the front fascia. And on the inside, a large infotainment screen will be the dominant feature sitting perched on top of the dashboard, with the controls below it arranged in a sort-of waterfall-like arrangement.But perhaps the most pertinent fact released so far is that the new RDX will be built on an entirely new platform that's exclusive to Acura, which means one not shared with any model with a Honda badge on it.