Mercedes-Benz India Collaborates With Reliance Insurance to Launch ‘Advanced Assurance Programme’

Mercedes-Benz, the German luxury car manufacturer has launched a unique extended warranty product- ‘Advanced Assurance Programme’, in collaboration with Daimler Financial Services India and Reliance General Insurance. The product is aimed towards a hassle free vehicle ownership experience for its discerning customers.

Launched by Mr. Roland Folger, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, Mr. Fred Weick, MD & CEO, Daimler Financial Services India and Mr. Rakesh Jain, MD, Reliance General Insurance India, ‘Advance Assurance Program’ introduces numerous benefits and features for the customer that become applicable after the completion of the standard 3 year warranty (2 year standard warranty + 1 year STAR CARE).

Santosh Iyer, VP After Sales & Retail Training, MBIL; Mr. Fred Weick, MD & CEO, Daimler Financial Services India; Mr. Rakesh Jain, MD, Reliance General Insurance; and Mr. Roland Folger, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

The extended programme will enable the existing Mercedes-Benz customers, who currently avail the extended warranty program up to 4th year, to extend the warranty up to 6 years with ‘Advanced Approved Programme’. The Advance Assurance program will be available in 3 options, namely 4th Year, 4th & 5th Year and for 4th, 5th, and 6th Year.

The ‘Advanced Assurance Programme’ will also reduce the extended warranty price significantly. The new LWB E-Class warranty will now cost Rs 66,000 which is 18% lesser than the existing extended warranty programs. The cost of Insurance will be as low as Rs 33,000 for the A-Class and Rs 1,98,000 for the S-Class.

An innovative ‘Online Calculator’ is also being launched to simplify the purchasing process even further. The Advanced Assurance Programme will also feature unlimited mileage warranty and sold to non-commercial customers only. These programs are also transferable to the second and subsequent owners. Serviceability of the vehicle under this programme is pan-India.

Commenting on the launch of ‘Advanced Assurance Programme, Mr. Roland Folger, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India stated, ‘My Mercedes My Service’ was launched last year with the objective of creating a new benchmark in the luxury car industry, whereby the customer gets to enjoy service excellence and the lowest cost of ownership for their cherished Mercedes-Benz vehicle. With an aim of providing complete peace of mind for patrons, Mercedes-Benz has introduced innovative service packages and flexible Finance & Insurance programmes from its group company, Daimler Financial Services. With the launch of ‘Advanced Assured Programme’ today, we have furthered deepened our customer commitment and offered yet another reason to buy a Mercedes-Benz. We are confident that the numerous benefits associated with ‘Advanced Assurance Programme’ will drive complete peace of mind for our discerning patrons and offer them an unparalleled ownership experience.”

Fred Weick, Managing Director & CEO, DFS India commented, “Daimler Financial Services India remains Mercedes-Benz’s preferred financial partner and has been offering truly innovative Finance & Insurance products for the brand’s customers for the last five years. Insurance business remains one of our key strengths and the launch of ‘Advanced Assurance Programme’ in collaboration with Reliance General Insurance is a reiteration of our commitment to creating the best customer experience. The ‘Advanced Assurance Programme’ packs a host of unique benefits and values, and promises to become yet another preferred product from our portfolio.”

Mr. Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance said, we are delighted to be exclusive partners with Mercedes-Benz, a brand that stands for the aspiration, performance and perfection, in this initiative. This partnership reiterates our commitment to offer a wide range of customized products offering protection and deliver exemplary experience to customers at every stage of their product life cycle.

