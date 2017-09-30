Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Sets Nurburgring SUV Record

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has claimed the title of world's fastest production SUV, setting a new benchmark lap time at Germany's legendary Nürburgring: it is just the most recent achievement in the racing tradition of the Quadrifoglio and in over one century of Alfa Romeo history.A Stelvio Quadrifoglio lapped the 12.9-mile Nordschleife (north loop) in a record 7 minutes 51.7 seconds. This new benchmark time is a full eight seconds faster than the previous production SUV record.The Stelvio Quadrifoglio record was established by Fabio Francia, the same driver who also set the track record for the fastest four-door sedan in the world on the Nürburgring with the Giulia Quadrifoglio in a time of just 7 minutes and 32 seconds. The first SUV in the over one-century-long history of the brand embodies the most authentic Alfa Romeo spirit: distinctive Italian style, state-of-the-art and innovative engines, perfect weight distribution, unique technical solutions and excellent weight-to-power ratio.The Stelvio Quadrifoglio extensively integrates lightweight, state-of-the-art materials that enable and deliver perfect 50/50 weight distribution, segment-leading torsional rigidity, class-exclusive carbon fiber driveshaft and the most direct steering available.The heart and soul of this ultra-high performance SUV is an all-aluminum, direct-injection 2.9-liter 24-valve Twin-Turbo intercooled V6 engine, delivering 510 horsepower and 443 lb.-ft. of torque, to which the standard Q4 all-wheel-drive system is paired for the first time. The engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with specific settings for shifting in just 150 milliseconds in Race mode.The Stelvio Quadrifoglio achieves the most horsepower per liter in its class.Designed to enhance the all-new lightweight Alfa Romeo architecture, the all-aluminum 2.9-liter V-6 Twin-Turbo engine features a compact 90-degree layout and was holistically designed for a low center of gravity within the chassis.Advanced technology features unique to the Stelvio Quadrifoglio include a four-mode Alfa DNA Pro selector with Race mode, torque vectoring differential, Quadrifoglio-tuned adaptive suspension and cylinder deactivation system to maximize fuel efficiency.With the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, where other SUVs stop at utility, Alfa Romeo took on the challenge to create the perfect mix of high performance, authentically sporty driving dynamics, Italian style and engineering technology with the comfort and roominess features which are typical of this segment.