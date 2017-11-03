Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super-SUV Revealed

If you're thinking about buying a sporty SUV like the Porshce Macan or the Range Rover Evoque, you may want to reconsider.It took fabled Italian sporstcar company Alfa Romeo 106 years to move into the SUV market. But when it did in 2016 with the Stelvio, it was definitely worth the wait. It took everything that Alfa stood for and injected it into a larger, higher-riding car.When it announced the car exactly a year ago, it confirmed that it would be coming in a ferocious Quadrifoglio guise and this week it finally confirmed when it's coming and what owners can expect in terms of speed and performance.Using the same 510hp 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 that has made the company's Giuila Quadrifoglio such a phenomenal driver's car, the Stelvio promises a 0-100km/h time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 176mph.What's more, thanks to a lightweight construction, a perfect 50:50 weight distribution, and the Q4 intelligent all-wheel-drive system that can push torque constantly to the axel that needs it most, it promises to be equally quick and sure-footed in the bends.To prove the point, Alfa recently took the car to the Nurburgring -- considered the ultimate test of any performance car -- and proceeded to set a lap time of 7 minutes and 51.7 seconds, meaning that, for the moment at least, the car can claim to be the fastest SUV around the ring.And while its higher ride height and the intelligent four-wheel-drive system will ensure it can cope with off-roading and icy roads, this car will be coming with a Race Mode which allows drivers to change through each of the eight gears in the automatic transmission in 150 milliseconds.And the changes from the standard model don't stop at what's under the hood. Alfa has had to subtly tweak the exterior, adding vents in the hood, air vents for the intercooler on either side of the car and side skirts to improve the car's aerodynamic properties.Inside the car, Alfa has gone to great lengths to underline that the Quadrifoglio really is a premium SUV. Surfaces are dressed in the finest leather, carbon fibre and Alcantara. The centrally mounted infotainment system gets an 8.8-inch screen and the car supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is ready to order now, with deliveries beginning in early 2018.