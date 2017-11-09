All-New Ford EcoSport Launched In India For Rs 7.31 Lakhs, 10 Variants on Offer

All-new Ford EcoSport prices. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Ford has finally launched the all-new 2018 EcoSport compact SUV in India for a starting price of Rs 7.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). There are a total of 10 variants on offer, 5 each for the petrol and diesel engines. The price range of the 2018 Ford EcoSport is Rs 7.31 Lakhs – Rs 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price has been kept the same as the outgoing model, with a minor change in the variants.Here is the variant wise price list of the new EcoSport –The major additional changes to the exterior design include the addition of newly designed projector headlamps which also get daytime running lights. The grille has been updated too to look bolder and in your face and the hood has been sculpted as well for a more aggressive look. The fog lights have been updated as well and now have indicators incorporated inside them. The other big change is the new 17-inch alloy wheel design which is lighter and stronger than before.The new Ford EcoSport is also loaded to the brim with technology. It gets an all-new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now supports Ford’s Sync 3 system as well as Apple Car Play And Android Auto. The car has also received a rear-parking camera, power folding outside rear view mirrors, push start/stop engine, smart entry into the car with a capacitive sensor and ambient lighting inside the car.The new Ford EcoSport comes with an all-new 1.5-litre engine three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers an impressive 123 PS of power and a mammoth 150 NM of torque. This new engine, called ‘Dragon’, comes with a choice of two transmission options – a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission which can also be operated through the paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel. The claimed mileage as per Ford for this petrol engine along with a manual gearbox is 17 km/l.There’s also the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TDCi diesel engine that is capable of delivering 100 PS of power and 205 Nm of torque. The diesel engine with the manual transmission is claimed to deliver a mileage of 23 km/l. The 1.0-litre EcoBoost will now be discontinued.