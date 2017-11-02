All-New 2017 Ford EcoSport Bookings Start on Amazon, Launch on 9th November

2018 Ford EcoSport. (Image: Ford)

Ford Motors has started the exclusive online bookings of the all-New 2017 Ford EcoSport on Amazon. To be available for 24 Hours starting November 05, this Exclusive Online Booking will enable 123 customers to be the first to own the SUV by booking at Amazon India website. The compact SUV is slated to launch on 9November in India.“At Ford, we treat customers like family and their comfort is at the heart of this innovative offering,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president, Marketing, Ford India. “We are proud to partner with a brand like Amazon which is as cult as the Ford EcoSport in the compact SUV segment.”Making it user-friendly, a dedicated brand page on All-New Ford EcoSport will guide customers on the fun, style, and technology differentiators with variants and colour details. The customer will be able to book any variant or colour of their choice listed on Amazon with INR 10,000 as the booking amount paid via payment options available on Amazon.The All-New Ford EcoSport will be equipped with an All-New 1.5-liter petrol Ti-VCT engine that is smaller, lighter, stronger and more efficient than the previous generation and will deliver 123 PS of power.Continuing to offer great safety with up to six airbags, the All-New EcoSport will also feature a bolder & distinct Ford signature grille and bigger projector headlamps & fog lamp bezel. The new instrument panel & SYNC 3 with a high-resolution 8-inch floating touch screen, supporting Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ making it a great package and most anticipated launches of the year.