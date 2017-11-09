All-New Ford EcoSport Live Launch [Video] - Price, Specifications and Variants

The Ford EcoSport was undoubtedly the best compact SUV upon its launch in India and is also credited for starting the sub-4 metre compact SUV segment in the country. Now, Ford has given it a mid-life facelift but it includes changes which are enough to call it an all-new car. Launching today on 9th November 2017 in India, the Ford EcoSport is looking to dominate the compact SUV segment once again. Here’s the live feed to the Ford EcoSport launch event!