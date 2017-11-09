All-New Ford EcoSport Live Launch [Video] - Price, Specifications and Variants
Watch the live feed of the all-new Ford EcoSport compact SUV and know its prices, specifications and variants here.
2018 Ford EcoSport receives update to the front-end design. (Photo: Siddharth Sharma/News18.com)
The Ford EcoSport was undoubtedly the best compact SUV upon its launch in India and is also credited for starting the sub-4 metre compact SUV segment in the country. Now, Ford has given it a mid-life facelift but it includes changes which are enough to call it an all-new car. Launching today on 9th November 2017 in India, the Ford EcoSport is looking to dominate the compact SUV segment once again. Here’s the live feed to the Ford EcoSport launch event!
