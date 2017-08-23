All-New Hyundai Verna 2017 – Top 5 Things to Know – Price, Variants & More

Advanced high strength steel (AHSS) body structure. (Image: Hyundai)

2017 Hyundai Verna cabin. (Image: Hyundai)

2017 Hyundai Verna. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/Cars18)

Hyundai, the South Korean auto major is the second largest car manufacturer in India, and also the largest exporter of cars in the country. While their portfolio consists of a wide range of vehicles, there’s one segment that’s chink in the armor for Hyundai. The mid-size sedan market is largely dominated by Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, while the Hyundai Verna lags a gazillion years behind in terms of the sales.To counter this, Hyundai worked hard on the new product – the 2017 Verna. Hyundai India has hit the ball out of the park with the launch of the all-new 2017 Verna mid-size sedan. The new Verna comes with an all-new platform, improved performance thanks to the new set of engines, a host of new-age features and of course, a killer price tag. Here’s the top 5 things you need to know about the all-new 2017 Hyundai Verna!The all-new 2017 Hyundai Verna sedan was first showcased at 2016 Chengdu Motor Show and it is based on the Hyundai's new K2 platform ‘super body structure’ that is made of 50 percent advanced high-strength steel. The new Verna comes with a completely overhauled design and at the front is the new hexagonal grille, new headlamps with projector headlamps and LED DRLs, fog lamps, chrome door handles, tinted glass, new alloy wheel design and much more. The new model surely looks more premium and balanced than the outgoing model.But it’s the inside of the new Verna that the majority of the fun lies. The Verna comes with many segment-first features such as the front-ventilated seats, rear curtains and eco coating that eliminates the foul smell from the cabin and keeps it fresh. Apart from this, the new Verna also gets features like sunroof, key less entry button, rear A/C vents and an updated 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice recognition and navigation. Safety features like six airbags, rear parking sensors and camera and ABS with EBD also make their way to the new car.Under the hood, the new generation Hyundai Verna is offered with 2 sets of engines – a petrol and a diesel engine. The petrol variant is powered by a 1.6-litre Dual VTVT unit that can produce max power of 123 PS and 151 Nm of torque, while the 1.6-litre U2 CRDi VGT diesel version churns out 128 PS of maximum power and 260 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to an advanced 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic units.This is one point where the rivals like Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will downplay the new Hyundai Verna. Here’s the model wise mileage of the new Hyundai Verna-Diesel 1.6 VGT MT24.75 KmplDiesel 1.6 VGT AT21.02 KmplPetrol 1.6 VTVT MT17.70 KmplPetrol 1.6 VTVT AT15.92 KmplNow compare it with the rivals. While the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a SHVS engine with 28.09 kmpl mileage, the Honda City diesel delivers 26 kmpl. So the figures are in front of you. While City is somewhat similar to the Verna, it’s the Ciaz that takes the pie in terms of the efficiency.Finally it all boils down to the pricing. Hyundai has managed to keep the prices in check, but that’s only for the first 20,000 buyers. Post this, the prices will be revised. Here’s the variant wise pricing of the 2017 Verna –E MT – Rs 7,99,900 LakhsEX MT – Rs 9,06,900 LakhsSX MT – Rs 9,49,900 LakhsSX (O) MT – Rs 11,08,900 LakhsEX AT – Rs 10,22,900 LakhsSX (O) AT – Rs 12,23,900 LakhsE MT – Rs 9,19,900 LakhsEX MT – Rs 9,99,900 LakhsSX MT – Rs 11,11,900 LakhsSX (O) MT – Rs 12,39,900 LakhsEX AT – Rs 11,39,900 LakhsSX (+) AT – Rs 1,261,900 Lakhs*All Prices Ex-Showroom, Delhi