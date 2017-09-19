All-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2017 Customized, Gets Sunroof
An independent customizer has added dual sunroof, all leather cabin and a new paint to the newly launched 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
Customized 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire with sunroof. (Image: KitUp Automotive)
One should learn the art of manufacturing successful products from Maruti Suzuki India. Even though the largest car manufacturer of the country sits at more than 50% of market share in the car industry, this doesn’t stop Maruti from producing more and more successful products. Case-in-point, the newly launched 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
The compact sedan was already a hit product in the domestic market, featuring regularly in the top 5 best-selling cars of India, with an average of 15000 units displaced on a monthly basis. The new car though, sold more than 30000 units in the month of August, making it the highest sold car ever in a single month in India.
And now, an independent customizer called KitUp Automotive made the new Dzire even more desirable by adding a very neat customization to the product. The mod job on the Dzire gets a new Sunset Beam Pearl paint job, otherwise not available in the stock car, making it an instant object to gaze.
There’s also a new set of 17” Momo wheels, LED light package and a blackened glossy roof. What adds to the desirability factor is the dual sunroof, which looks clean, and straight out the factory. Just so you know, none of the cars in the compact sedan segment comes with a sunroof.
The customized Dzire also gets a full leather treatment inside the cabin, a leather headliner and custom audio.
This customized 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is surely a clean and delectable car to own!
