All New Mercedes Benz E-Class With Long Wheel Base to Launch on February 28

An all version of Mercedes E-Class sedan is set to launch in India on February 28. The new car will come with a longer wheel base.

2017 E-Class will have a 5,063mm length and 3,079mm wheelbase, which is a massive 140mm (5.5 inches) more than the standard car. This extension has increased space for the rear passenger compartment.

There’s also an additional C-pillar in the rear window where the door ends. Besides increased space in the back, passengers also get the option of a touchscreen tablet controller, something like what is available in the new BMW 7-series. The screen will handle infotainment, climate control and interior lighting functions.

2017 Mercedes Benz E Class interior (Image: Mercedes Benz India)

It will come with a S-class-like dashboard with dual 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation, the latest version of Merc’s COMAND Online infotainment system, both petrol and diesel engine options.

The petrol variant is likely to have the same 184hp 2.0-litre turbocharged engine from the C-class. There will be only one diesel engine available on launch - 258hp 3.0-litre V6.