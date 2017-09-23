All-new Suzuki Swift Sport 2018 with Widebody Kit

Indian car market has been waiting for the new Maruti Suzuki Swift for quite a long time now and recently revealed at Frankfurt Motor Show, the 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport has already secured a place in everybody’s mind and now automobile illustrator X-Tomi Design has imagined and designed the new Suzuki Swift Sport with a widebody kit.The new Suzuki Swift Sport rendering sits lower and get a widebody kit with bumper and front grille being same as the regular model. The car get a blacked out roof with a large spoiler and rectangular air intake above the front grille. The red and black front splitter and side skirts along with silver and golden multi-spoke deep dish alloy wheels provide a muscular stance to the car. The hatchback also gets a double stripe across the side with Swift written on it.Under the hood the car gets standard 1.4 BOOSTERJET engine producing 230 Nm of torque, it is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Inside the cabin, the new Swift Sport creates an immersive, interactive sports driving environment, starting with red interior accents and a driver-oriented instrument panel. Swift Sport’s semi-bucket shape front seats, D-shaped steering wheel with dimpled leather with satin finish, piano black accents and red cross-stitching all make the Swift’s cabin very sporty.