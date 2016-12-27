All New Suzuki Swift Unveiled in Japan, Maruti to Bring it to India in 2017

Suzuki Motor Corporation announced on December 27 that the all-new Swift compact car will go on sale in Japan on 4 January, 2017. This next-gen Swift is expected to hit the Indian market mid-2017.

The Swift is Suzuki’s flagship compact car sold more than 5.3 million units worldwide since its launch in 2004* as a world strategic model.

The new car will have sporty styling and low-fuel consumption achieved through the SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) mild hybrid system, a fuel efficient 1.2-litre DUALJET engine with high thermal efficiency, and light and rigid new-generation platform “HEARTECT”.

The RS variant will be powered by 1.0L Boosterjet direct-injection turbo engine, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission (6AT).

2017 Suzuki Swift interior (Image: Suzuki Japan)

The Swift facelift will also have an optional “Safety Package” offered on all variants except XG. The package will have Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) collision-mitigating system that features a monocular camera and laser sensor and high beam assist that automatically switches high and low beam according to the vehicle’s surroundings.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Comes Up With Year End Offers And Discounts on Diesels

And one of the other features in the package is adaptive cruise control (ACC) system which maintains a certain distance to the vehicle in front. Fulfilling safety equipment and driving support functions through such equipment, the Swift has been largely evolved in all aspects.

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Ignis: All You Need to Know About the Compact Crossover

The all-new Swift will also be introduced to markets other than Japan, including India. The model for overseas markets, designed to suit global demands, will be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2017.

Also read: Suzuki SV650 Scrambler Introduced in France