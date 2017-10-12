Amazon India Launches ‘CheckFit and Garage’, Meant For Automotive Spare Parts and Accessories

Amazon India has announced the launch of “CheckFit & Garage” feature to simplify the process of identifying and purchasing suitable automotive parts & accessories for cars & motorcycles for mobile customers. This new feature helps customers identify suitable automotive parts and accessories for over 5,000 vehicles from a database of nearly 4,00,000 replacement parts & accessories. Amazon India has also tied up with service providers to offer free fitment services in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Delhi thereby offering a seamless end-to-end experience for automotive parts.The easy-to-use feature allows customers to register their vehicle details such as brand, model and variant under “My Garage” on Amazon India. Once the customer adds a vehicle to the Garage, on searching for a certain product, the “check fit stripe” feature will indicate if the product will actually fit the vehicle type. This will give customers assurance before the final purchase decision. Fitment suggestions will appear on all products covered under ‘CheckFit’ across categories such as headlights, brake pads, seat covers, air filters and tyres to name a few. Amazon India has added a selection from Bosch, Ceat, Shell and other leading parts & accessories manufacturers providing automotive products.Commenting on the launch of the new feature, Suchit Subhas, Category Leader – Automotive & Appliances, Amazon India, said, “Buying auto parts & accessories online has been a cumbersome experience with customers relying on hours of research to purchase a product that fits in their car or motorcycle and then spending a few more hours scouting for reliable mechanics to install the parts. We worked customer backwards to create a database of close to 3,00,000 auto parts for over 5,000 cars & motorcycles to allow customers to easily shop for parts that fit their vehicle. Furthermore, we have partnered with verified service providers in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Delhi to offer free fitment services thereby simplifying the shopping experience for customers. In less than 3 months of piloting this feature, we are humbled to see more than 11 lakh customers adding vehicles to the ‘My garage’ feature indicating its usefulness.”Amazon India launched its automotive category in 2015 with a selection of 22 thousand products. Over the last 2 years, the company has increased selection to 30 lakh products across a range of cars and motorcycles. Amazon India provides customers with a genuine product guarantee from across the largest selection of brands such as Bosch, Philips, Shell, Castrol, Ceat, Apollo to name a few.