Amitabh Bachchan Narrowly Escapes Death as His Mercedes Wheel Detaches at High Speed
Bachchan had visited the city on an invitation from the state government for the inaugural programme of the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival and was going to the airport on Saturday morning when the accident took place.
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan had a close call with life after he miraculously escaped death when one of the rear wheels of his Mercedes-Benz got detached in Kolkata. Amitabh Bachchan visited the city to be part of the inaugural programme of the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival on the invitation of state-government which prompted the government to issue a show-cause notice to the travel agency from where the car was hired.
Bachchan was going to the airport when the accident took place. This is a one of its kind incident as Mercedes-Benz cars are known for their reliability and safety standards. Also, detaching of a wheel is a very rare incident and occurs only when the service station is at fault. there is no information on the model of the car, but going by his stature it might very well be Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan.
"The wheel on the left rear-end of the Mercedes carrying Bachchan got detached from the vehicle on Dufferin Road when he was going to the airport to catch a flight for Mumbai on Saturday morning," a senior official at the secretariat confirmed the incident to PTI tonight. "The car was provided by a travel agency and we have show-caused it over the incident," he said adding that the agency was paid a huge amount for transporting the superstar.
The official said the initial probe revealed that the vehicle's "certificate of fitness" had expired long back but it was still in use. According to a source in the secretariat, "proper action" might be taken against the agency if "any fault" on their part was found. Bachchan was accompanied by a senior state minister in the car. After the accident, the superstar was taken to the airport in the minister's vehicle that was following the Mercedes, a senior official of the Kolkata Traffic Police said.
With inputs from PTI.
