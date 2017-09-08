Analysis - Top 10 Cars Sold in August 2017 - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Vitara Brezza & More

Maruti Alto K10 Side Profile (Image: News18.com)

The July month sales for the car manufacturers were really good as the GST tax regime was implemented completely. Following the good sales results previous month, August sales numbers are out and they are really encouraging, especially for Maruti. The largest car manufacturer of India witnessed a massive 23% growth in sales and managed to sell more than 1.63 lakh vehicles in August, as compared to the 1.5 lakh vehicles in the month of July 2017.The India’s biggest carmaker also dominated the top 10 car list with seven of its models in the chart, while the rest of the three spots were occupied by Hyundai models. But the biggest surprise came in the form of the newly launched 2017 Dzire, that has toppled Alto to become the highest selling car in India and how. Dzire sold more than 30000 units in August, more than double the numbers it sold in July. Here’s a complete list of the Top 10 cars sold in the month of August 2017!Maruti Suzuki Dzire- 30,934Maruti Suzuki Alto- 21,521Maruti Suzuki Baleno- 17,190Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza- 14,396Maruti Suzuki WagonR- 13,907Maruti Suzuki Swift- 12,631Hyundai Grand i10- 12,306Hyundai Elite i20- 11,832Hyundai Creta- 10,158Maruti Suzuki Celerio- 9210Sitting at the 5spot with 14703 cars, the latest generation Dzire has managed to surprise everyone with its massive sales in August 2017. The 2017 Dzire sold 30,934 units in the month of August 2017, making it the highest ever sales of a car in a single month. Such accolades were usually associated with the Maruti Suzuki Alto entry level hatchback.This is for the first time that Maruti Suzuki Alto is not the number one selling car of Inida. The single-largest selling car in India, Alto, has managed to attract 21,521 customers, as against 26,009 units in July 2017, a dip of 5000 units.Dropping to 3spot from its previous second place in July 2017 is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback that managed to attract 17190 buyers as against 19,153 customers in July 2017. The July sales was the highest ever sales by Baleno in a single month.Retaining its 4spot is another Maruti on the list, the Vitara Brezza compact SUV, which happens to be the SUV from Maruti Suzuki. Maruti sold 14,396 cars in August 2017, as against 15,243 units in July 2017, which happened to be the highest ever month for Brezza.The tall-boy hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, Wagon R has dropped two positions to feature at the 5spot in the top 10 list. Maruti sold 13907 units of the hatchback in August 2017 as compared to 16301 units in July 2017, when it was 3in the list.Another Maruti retaining its spot is the Swift hatchback, which is listed on the 6spot on the top 10 August 2017 list. While the Swift hatchback did a monthly sales of 13,738 units in July 2017, it managed to sell 12,631 units in August 2017.The first non-Maruti on the list is the Hyundai’s highly successful Grand i10 hatchback, which is back on the 7spot as was in the July 2017 sales. Hyundai managed to sell 12,306 units of Grand i10 hatchback in August 2017 as against 12,002 units in July 2017.One may think that after the Baleno premium hatchback launch, Elite i20 is not doing that good. But the car is featuring the top 10 list for the last 2 months. Hyundai managed to sell 11,832 units in August 2017, as against 10,017 units in July 2017.Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza’s close competitor in the compact SUV segment, Hyundai Creta features at the 9position, same as last month in July 2017. Creta managed to attract 10,158 buyers in August 2017 as compared to 10,556 units in July 2017.Last on our list is yet another Maruti, taking the tally to 7 Maruti cars in the top 10 list. Maruti managed to sell 9210 units of Celerio in August 2017, as against 11,087 units in July 2017. This is the 2month in a row that Maruti is in the top 10 list.