Top 10 Cars Sold in September 2017 - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Creta & More

Renault Kwid 1.0. (Photo: News18.com)

Maruti Alto K10 Side Profile (Image: News18.com)

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza side profile. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)

The September month sales for the car manufacturers were really in anticipation of heavy discounts offered by manufacturers during the festive season. Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, who sold record number of cars last month, retained the growth this month too, and sold more than 1.63 lakh vehicles in September, 9.3% up than the same period last fiscal.The India’s biggest carmaker also dominated the top 10 car list with six of its models in the chart, while three spots were occupied by Hyundai models and one by Renault. The 2017 Dzire continues to dominate the charts with more than 34,000 units sold in a single month. Here’s a complete list of the Top 10 cars sold in the month of September 2017!Maruti Suzuki Dzire- 34,305Maruti Suzuki Alto- 23,830Maruti Suzuki Baleno- 16,238Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza- 14,649Maruti Suzuki WagonR- 14,099Maruti Suzuki Swift- 13,268Hyundai Grand i10- 13,193Hyundai Elite i20- 11,574Hyundai Creta- 9,292Renault Kwid - 9,099The latest generation Dzire from the largest car manufacturer in India has managed to break all the records in the country. In August month, Maruti sold 30,934 units, making it the highest-selling and only car to cross 30000 mark in a single month. But in September 2017, 34,305 units of Dzire were sold to the customers, an 80% growth year-on-year basis.Maruti Suzuki Dzire displaced the Alto compact hatchback to become the number 1 car in the country. But Alto is not that far with 23,830 units sold in September 2017 as against 21,521 units in August 2017. Alto is on a continuous downfall when compared to the last month, showing the buying capabilities of Indian consumer is on a rise.The third product on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback, meaning the top 3 of Indian automobiles has remained for consecutive months. Baleno managed to attract 16,238 buyers against 17,190 buyers in August 2017. That also means that for two straight months Baleno sales are on a dip.The tall-boy hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, Wagon R is back on the fourth spot with 14,449 units sold in September 2017, a rise from the previous month when it got 13907 buyers in August 2017.Making its entry into the top 5 list of the car sales in India is the Hyundai Grand i10 hatchback that outsold the Maruti Suzuki Swift to become the leader of the segment. Hyundai sold 14,099 units of the Grand i10 hatchback in September 2017 as compared to 12,306 units in August 2017.The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza compact SUV dropped two positions to feature at the 6spot as against the 4spot in the month of August 2017. Vitara Brezza attracted 13,268 buyers in September 2017. Last month, Maruti sold 14,396 cars. That’s a decrease in sales for 2 continuous months.Another Maruti losing its spot is the Swift hatchback, which is listed on the 7spot on the top 10 September 2017 list. While the Swift hatchback did a monthly sales of 12,631 units in August 2017, it managed to sell 13,193 units in September 2017.Another Hyundai on the list is the Baleno competitor – the Elite i20 premium hatchback. Hyundai managed to sell 11,574 units in September 2017, as against 11,832 units in August 2017.Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza’s close competitor in the compact SUV segment, Hyundai Creta retains the 9position, same as last month in August 2017. Creta managed to attract 9,292 buyers in September 2017 as against 10,158 buyers in August 2017.Last on our list is a surprise entry Renault Kwid compact hatchback, rivaling the Maruti Suzuki Alto. The car managed to attract 9,099 buyers in September 2017, placing it in the top 10 list.