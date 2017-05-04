Anand Mahindra, the Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group, has gifted a brand new Mahindra Supro Mini Truck to an auto driver based out of Kerala. The new Supro was gifted in exchange of the driver’s rickshaw which he had modified to look similar to a Mahindra Scorpio.

The rickshaw was bought to Anand Mahindra’s attention by a tweet containing the image of the modified rickshaw after which Anand Mahindra said that he would like to exchange that rickshaw in exchange of a four-wheeled vehicle – and the modified rickshaw would be displayed at the Mahindra and Mahindra museum.

@anandmahindra .image shows how the scorpio design turned generic and popular among Indian roads. This mans way of "dream big" pic.twitter.com/jMoJiB5gGs — Anil Panicker (@AnilPanicker3) March 19, 2017

After about a month and a half, Anand Mahindra tweeted that his team had tracked down the rickshaw driver and given him a brand new Supro in return.

Iconic. A way to 'Rise.' Thanks for sharing this.Can you help locate him? I'd like to buy it for our museum & give him 4 wheels in return.. https://t.co/uwQ5wYcDpW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 19, 2017

Remember this request?Our team managed to locate him! And we acquired the 3 wheeler from him..Gave him a 4 wheeler in return (1/2) https://t.co/mJ7tDdRhTQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 3, 2017

Here's Sunil, the proud owner of the 3 wheeler 'Scorpio', now a happy owner of a 4 wheeler. All thanks to you twitterati! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/5nb12j2dnj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 3, 2017

