Anand Mahindra Gifts Mini Truck to This Rickshaw Driver Who Modified His Auto Like a Scorpio

Manav Sinha | News18.com @manav_sinha

Updated: May 4, 2017, 1:44 PM IST
The modified rickshaw that caught Anand Mahindra attention. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Anil Panicker)

Anand Mahindra, the Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group, has gifted a brand new Mahindra Supro Mini Truck to an auto driver based out of Kerala. The new Supro was gifted in exchange of the driver’s rickshaw which he had modified to look similar to a Mahindra Scorpio.

The rickshaw was bought to Anand Mahindra’s attention by a tweet containing the image of the modified rickshaw after which Anand Mahindra said that he would like to exchange that rickshaw in exchange of a four-wheeled vehicle – and the modified rickshaw would be displayed at the Mahindra and Mahindra museum.

After about a month and a half, Anand Mahindra tweeted that his team had tracked down the rickshaw driver and given him a brand new Supro in return.

What do you think of Anand Mahindra’s gesture? Let us know in the comment section below.

First Published: May 4, 2017, 1:27 PM IST
