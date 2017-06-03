Anand Mahindra Invites Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk to Manufacture EVs in India

When two stalwarts of electric-car industry converse, people listen. Exactly the same happened when Anand Mahindra, invited Elon Musk to manufacture electric cars in India. India’s ambitious plan to make the country all-electric by 2030 caught Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s attention.

Time you got out here Elon. You don't want to leave that whole market to Mahindra do you?? The more the merrier--and greener..! https://t.co/IPoA9viDRN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 2, 2017

Musk tweeted this plan of India’s by saying: “India commits to sell only electric cars by 2030. It is already the largest market for solar power.” To this, Anand Mahindra replied - “The more the merrier”, inviting him to join Mahindra for manufacturing of EVs in India.

Mahindra is the sole EV manufacturer in India and currently sells cars like e2O, e2O Plus and e-Verito under its ambitious electric car portfolio. On the other hand, Tesla is known as the only all-electric mass-manufacturer in the world with cars like the Tesla Model X and Model S under the portfolio.

Mahindra and OLA collaborates to launch 100 e2Os for e-mobility in Nagpur!

Tesla is all set to launch the Model 3 sedan in the coming months and they have already shown their interest in selling the Model 3 in India, under the government’s Make In India campaign. In fact, government themselves took on to Twitter to clarify Musk over the delay in operations.

The incident happened when Musk was asked by a Twitter user on his plans to sell cars in India. Musk replied stating difficulties in setting up a base in India due to the policy framework. Central government’s Twitter handle ‘Make-In-India’ clarified Musk’s doubts assuring a supportive platform soon after.

Make-In-India replies to Elon Musk over delays!

It’s a healthy sign that CEOs like Mahindra and Musk are working hard to put India on the world map of Electric cars. Also, Anand Mahindra asking Elon Musk to join him push EV project in India is a praiseworthy gesture from Anand Mahindra. We hope Tesla will soon enter India, making India a hot-zone for future Electric cars.