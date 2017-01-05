Aprilia RSV4 R FW-GP: Hyper Fast And Road Legal

Aprilia RSV4 R FW-GP is a latest addition to the many motorcycles that have been pure bred racing machines, but have now been trimmed to be road legal.

The company says that this motorcycle is the latest addition to its “Factory Works” programme and is till date the most technically advanced bike it has ever put on sale for the public.

The FW-GP gets the same V4 engine that was seen in the RS-GP 15 bike in 2015 MotoGP World Championship. With a specially designed engine with 81mm bore, attached to a Akrapovic exhaust system, it develops 250 bhp!

With all that power, there is need for an intense braking mechanism, which is covered by Brembo monobloc callipers.

The bodywork has carbon fibre, which definetly looks premiuma and of course reduces weight.

Factory Works Programme

Aprilia Racing – the Piaggio Group's advanced development, innovation and experimentation platform – launched the "Factory Works" programme in 2015 to make the same technology developed for the world champion bike available to anyone who wants to compete in top level factory derivative championships or for those who simply want to have an RSV4 with optimised performance for track use.

The programme includes the realisation of RSV4 “Factory Works” bikes developed in compliance with the Superstock and Superbike championship regulations in the different countries, with various levels of chassis, electronics and engine modifications.

In 2017, this project will reach a new peak, introducing an even more powerful version of the RSV4, called the FW-GP, fitted with the V4 with bore taken to 81 mm and pneumatic valve timing, a configuration similar to the one that Aprilia raced officially in the 2015 MotoGP world championship.

Therefore, Aprilia Racing is the first to make all the technology developed in MotoGP available, accompanied by a complete range of exclusive services, before, during and after sale, that aim not only to make this experience truly unique and unrepeatable, but also to allow the customer to take maximum advantage of the RSV4 FW-GP's full potential.

Price

Exact price of the Aprilia RSV4 R FW-GP is not know yet, however it can only be speculated that it will be a big figure. In terms of pricing, it could stand against the likes of Honda RC213V-S, which is priced at a mind-numbing Rs 1.5 crore in the European markets.