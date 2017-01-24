Aprilia SR 150: Made in India Crossover Bike Launched in Nepal

The Piaggio Group has announced the launch of its crossover bike Aprilia SR 150 in Nepal. After a creating a new category in the two-wheeler segment in India, the Aprilia SR 150 has received an overwhelming response in the country. In addition, the Aprilia SR 150 has also received the prestigious title of ‘Scooter of the Year’ at five occasions in last two months.

With the launch of the SR 150 in Nepal, the Piaggio Group has extended its current product portfolio from the iconic Vespa scooters to Aprilia, renowned globally for its racing heritage. The sporting spirit of the Aprilia has been formed at the highest levels of various competitions and has witnessed 54 world titles.

The Aprilia SR 150 is characterized by sporty style. The distinct handlebar, the light unit included in the shield and above all the pronounced "beak" on the front wheel characterize the front end.

Also read: Aprilia RSV4 R FW-GP: Hyper Fast And Road Legal

The large black 14" alloy wheels with five spokes showcase sporty design drawn from Aprilia racing bikes.

It comes with a 150cc engine and 220 mm front disc brakes and 140 mm rear drum brake. It will be sold at an introductory price of NPR 2,39,000.