Aprilia to Launch Two Bikes in India by Mid 2017

As per a report by Autocar India, Aprilia is about to launch two motorcycles in Indian this July-August – the Shiver 900 and the Dorsoduro 900.

Both the motorcycles were launched globally earlier this year, meant to replace the 750 variants of both models. The Dorsoduro is already available in India in a 1,200 cc variant.

Powered by 896cc, V-twin engines putting out 95.2hp at 8,750rpm and 90Nm at 6,500rpm, both models sit on 41mm Kayaba inverted forks up front and an adjustable mono shock round the back.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Series: Five Interesting Things You Need to Know

Both bikes feature trellis-type steel tubes frame, along with a dismountable rear sub-frame. The bikes come with six-spoke, 17-inch cast aluminum wheels 320mm disc break up front chomped on by four-piston Brembo calipers and a single 240mm disc round the back.

The bikes will feature three power modes - sport, touring and rain along with a Bluetooth-enabled infotainment system for smartphone connectivity.

Both the Aprilia models are expected to hit the Indian roads at a price range of Rs 13-14 lakh.

Don't Miss: