Arjun Maini Becomes First Indian to Win GP3 Race

The 19-year-old Arjun Maini became the first Indian to win a GP3 race.

Driving for Jenzer Motorsports, the Bengaluru boy recorded his first win in two years after finishing six seconds ahead of Dorian Boccalacci and teammate Alessio Lorandi of Italy.

Earlier, Maini finished Race 1 in the seventh position but in the second race, he took lead on the opening lap. With the current victory, Arjun is now third in the championship with 23 points after Japan’s Nirei Fukuzumi with 29 points followed Maini’s teammate Alessio Lorandi of Italy.

Arjun recently joined the U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team as a development driver alongside 18-year-old American Santino Ferrucci.

He also won the Force India team's 'One in a Billion' Indian driver talent competition in 2011, which led to a season of karting in Europe.

