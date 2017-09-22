Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils World’s First Electrified Hummer H1 - Video

Hummer SUV is back in the news after long and this time for all the right reasons. The vehicle which was initially made for the U.S military and was later sold to the public also and they loved the butch looks of the car. But the General Motors owned brand was shut down due to financial and environmental issues.Arnold Schwarzenegger, notable actor and politician has now presented the world's first electric Hummer H1 from Kreisel Electric at the opening of the company's new research and development center in Rainbach, Mühlkreis district, Upper Austria."Kreisel Electric electrified my G-class last winter. And now a Hummer. If Kreisel keeps it up at this pace, I will soon be able to fly here from LA in an electric airplane," said Arnold Schwarzenegger, friend and patron of the high-tech pioneers, who was clearly impressed with the electrification of his big off-road vehicle.Kreisel Electric developed an off-road prototype on the basis of the H1 model in just two months' time. It is equipped with high-performance batteries from Kreisel Electric featuring a 100 kWh capacity and two electric motors on the front and back axles, with a system output of 360 kW (490 PS).The vehicle can reach speeds of up to 120 km/h and has a range of about 300 kilometers and a total weight of 3,300 kg.In the presence of the Austrian Federal Chancellor Mag. Christian Kern and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Markus Kreisel opened the new development and manufacturing center in Rainbach, Mühlkreis district.