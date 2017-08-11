Ashok Leyland Bags Rs 120 Crore Order from Rivigo

Ashok Leyland today received an order for over Rs 120 crores from Rivigo, Logistics Company. This order of 500 fully-built vehicles is driven by the success of the innovative iEGR (Intelligent Exhaust Gas Recirculation) technology which has been developed indigenously by Ashok Leyland. Developed to achieve the BS-IV emission norms, iEGR technology was launched in April 2017 for engines up to 400HP – a feat no other OEM has achieved globally.Sharing his views on the order, Anuj Kathuria, President - Global Trucks, Ashok Leyland, said, “This fresh order is a testimonial to the Indian, Intelligent and Innovative offerings of iEGR BS-IV technology, which translates to, ‘No Adblue’, ‘No Electronics’ and ‘Better Mileage’. Today, our BS-IV iEGR vehicles are giving up to 10% better fuel economy when compared to our BS-III range. This is helping all our customers to improve their total cost of operations by up to 15%, translating to improved profits.”Commenting on the order, Deepak Garg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rivigo, said, “Our journey with Ashok Leyland began in 2014 and today, with this fresh order, we will expand our fleet size to over 2700 vehicles. Just like our idea of disruption in logistics, we see iEGR as a technology disruption which has a huge upside. For us it means better uptime, hassle-free operations, better mileage, and improved cost of ownership.”