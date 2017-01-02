Ashok Leyland Sales Dip 12 Percent to 10,731 Units in December 2016
For representational Purpose. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Ashok Leyland)
Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has reported a 12 per cent decline in total sales at 10,731 units in December 2016. The company had sold 12,154 units in December 2015. Sales of heavy and medium commercial vehicles also fell by 9 percent to 8,782 units last month as against 9,703 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement. Light commercial vehicle sales saw a fall of 20 percent at 1,949 units as compared to 2,451 units in December 2015, it added.
