Ashok Leyland Sales Up by 7 Percent to 14,872 Units in January

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has reported a 7 percent increase in total sales at 14,872 units in January. The company had sold 13,886 units in the corresponding month last year.

Sales of heavy and medium commercial vehicles rose by 8 percent to 12,056 units last month, as against 11,208 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Light commercial vehicle sales grew by 5 percent to 2,816 units as compared to 2,678 units in January last year, it added.