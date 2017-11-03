Aston Martin Vanquish S Unveiled, Only 175 Units to be Made

Inside the Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate edition. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

British luxury sportscar maker Aston Martin has announced details of a very special final edition of its current flagship model, the Vanquish S, which is destined to get the company's biggest fans reaching for the phone.The Vanquish S Ultimate will be capped at just 175 editions and offered in three unique design themes.Under the hood, the engine will remain the same -- Aston's own 6-litre, 595bhp V12 -- as will the transmission, chassis, and braking set up.But where the new model will differ is with a host of subtle exterior and interior aesthetic details."As the much-loved and highly-acclaimed Vanquish S nears the end of production, we wanted to celebrate its success with a limited run of very special cars. The Ultimate edition perfectly captures the spirit of Vanquish," said Aston Martin VP, Christian Marti.So, for example, regardless of the design theme the owner plumps for, they'll get a car with side strakes (what Aston calls its wing-mounted air intakes) made from carbon fiber and with rose gold Ultimate Edition emblems. While for the interior, the company's craftsmen have developed a new quilting design for the leather seats.As for what each design theme will offer, the first is about the play of monochrome tones. It comes with a black exterior paint finish including wheels, brake calipers, and exhausts, but the single tone is offset with copper bronze detailing around the front air intake and rear diffuser.The same effect is achieved for the interior by dressing the seats in black leather with chestnut tan contrasting details and stitching.The second is essentially the inverse of the first with white replacing black for the exterior (while maintaining the copper bronze detailing) and in the cabin too. The seats are Chestnut tan with black leather accents and detailing.The third is the strongest in terms of the colour palette of all the styles Aston has developed for the 175-vehicle run. It comes with a grey paint finish with contrasting cobalt blue detailing plus bright yellow brake callipers. Inside, the seats are finished in grey leather with yellow and blue detailing."With the Ultimate Edition we have accentuated the Vanquish S's unique blend of tradition, technology and craftsmanship," said Marek Reichman, the company's Chief Creative Officer. "Our design team has created three unique themes which unite an exterior and interior package, but we have been careful to ensure each exterior colour and interior theme work well together to offer our customers maximum choice."And of course, being an Aston Martin, the owner can also take the car to the company's Q division for further bespoke touches. But they probably won't as the 'standard' S Ultimate could very well end up becoming a serious collector's car within a few years.