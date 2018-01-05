English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati اردو Urdu ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada
1-min read

Aston Martin's Sales Hit 9-year High of Over 5,000 Cars

Aston Martin said it now expected to beat its previous full-year guidance of adjusted earnings of at least 180 million pounds ($244 million) on revenues of more than 840 million pounds.

Reuters

Updated:January 5, 2018, 12:54 PM IST
The Aston Martin logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Aston Martin's full-year sales rose 58 percent to 5,117 units in 2017, hitting their highest level in nine years as the firm pursues a turnaround plan which could propel it towards a stock market flotation.

On Thursday, the carmaker said it now expected to beat its previous full-year guidance of adjusted earnings of at least 180 million pounds ($244 million) on revenues of more than 840 million pounds.

"We continue to perform ahead of expectations, both in terms of financial performance and in meeting our targets for the DB11 and special vehicles," said Chief Executive Andy Palmer.

Last month, sources told Reuters that the carmaker's owners have hired Lazard to prepare for a stock market listing or sale of the British sports car maker made famous by fictional spy James Bond.

Also Watch: Kevin Flynn, President & MD, FCA India | Interview

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
