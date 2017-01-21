Audi A3 Expected to Launch in March 2017

A facelift of the Audi A3 sedan, the brand's entry-level luxury compact sedan, is expected to be launched in India by March 2017.

The A3 facelift would get mild changes to its styling while keeping up with Audi's new design language. The interiors too are likely to get an update with more tech gadgets.

The new car is likely to come with Matrix LED headlamps, a feature that was first seen on the flagship A8 sedan and the R8 super car. It will also get a new head lamp cluster like the new generation A4. Bi-xenon lights would be standard, with an option of LEDs.

Taking design inspiration from the A4, the front grille will have larger air intakes. The side profile will remain the same, while the rear will be slightly different with tweaked tail lamps.

On the inside, the A3 is likely to remain more or less the same. However, it will get additions like the optional Virtual Cockpit. It will also get an all-digital instrument cluster that was first seen on the new generation TT, along with a 12.3-inch screen in place of conventional dials.

The revised version of A3 will get a new 7-inch display unit for the MMI interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, active lane assist and emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

Internationally, the engine line-up has been upgraded with addition of a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder unit that pushes out 115hp for the base trims, and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo unit that produces 190hp for the top variants.

A more efficient variant has a new 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel engine that develops 110hp.

For India, the A3 facelift is expected to retain its current engine lineup - a 1.8-litre TSI petrol with a 7-speed S tronic transmission, and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel paired to the 6-speed S tronic transmission.