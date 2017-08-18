Audi A4 and A5 Launched in CNG and Petrol Powered Variants

Audi is offering its customers two sustainable alternatives in the midsize category: the new A4 Avant g-tron and the new A5 Sportback g-tron. Both models are powered by a bivalent 2.0 TFSI engine developing 170 hp. Like the A3 Sportback g-tron that is already on the market, they can run on a choice of the climate-friendly fuel Audi e-gas, conventional CNG (compressed natural gas) or gasoline.Both the cars have a range of 950 kilometers (590.3 mi), of which up to 500 kilometers (310.7 mi) can be covered in the CNG mode. The price for the A4 Avant g-tron is EUR 40,300 in Germany. The A5 Sportback g-tron starts at EUR 40,800. Audi is presenting its g-tron technology at the IAA in Frankfurt in September.A 2.0 TFSI engine powers both the A4 Avant g-tron and the A5 Sportback g-tron. It develops 125 kW (170 hp) and achieves torque of 270 Nm (199.1 lb-ft). The newly developed engine is based on the gasoline-powered 2.0 TFSI with innovative combustion principle.The lower CO2 emissions will help owners to pay less in motor vehicle tax. In addition to being very economical to run, the new g-tron models have an extremely clean combustion process. But this does not make them any less fun to drive. In conjunction with the manual six-speed transmission, the A5 Sportback g-tron accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds and A4 Avant g-tron in 8.5 seconds. Its top speed is 226 km/h.The g-tron models are especially eco-friendly when running on Audi e-gas. This synthetic fuel is produced using renewable energy from water and CO2 or from organic residual materials such as straw and plant clippings. During its production, Audi e-gas binds exactly the amount of CO2 emitted by the car. Audi offers this fuel for three years as a standard feature to customers ordering a g-tron model by May 31, 2018.