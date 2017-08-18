Audi A4 and A5 Launched in CNG and Petrol Powered Variants
Audi A5 Sportback g-tron. (Image: Audi)
Audi is offering its customers two sustainable alternatives in the midsize category: the new A4 Avant g-tron and the new A5 Sportback g-tron. Both models are powered by a bivalent 2.0 TFSI engine developing 170 hp. Like the A3 Sportback g-tron that is already on the market, they can run on a choice of the climate-friendly fuel Audi e-gas, conventional CNG (compressed natural gas) or gasoline.
Both the cars have a range of 950 kilometers (590.3 mi), of which up to 500 kilometers (310.7 mi) can be covered in the CNG mode. The price for the A4 Avant g-tron is EUR 40,300 in Germany. The A5 Sportback g-tron starts at EUR 40,800. Audi is presenting its g-tron technology at the IAA in Frankfurt in September.
A 2.0 TFSI engine powers both the A4 Avant g-tron and the A5 Sportback g-tron. It develops 125 kW (170 hp) and achieves torque of 270 Nm (199.1 lb-ft). The newly developed engine is based on the gasoline-powered 2.0 TFSI with innovative combustion principle.
The lower CO2 emissions will help owners to pay less in motor vehicle tax. In addition to being very economical to run, the new g-tron models have an extremely clean combustion process. But this does not make them any less fun to drive. In conjunction with the manual six-speed transmission, the A5 Sportback g-tron accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds and A4 Avant g-tron in 8.5 seconds. Its top speed is 226 km/h.
The g-tron models are especially eco-friendly when running on Audi e-gas. This synthetic fuel is produced using renewable energy from water and CO2 or from organic residual materials such as straw and plant clippings. During its production, Audi e-gas binds exactly the amount of CO2 emitted by the car. Audi offers this fuel for three years as a standard feature to customers ordering a g-tron model by May 31, 2018.
