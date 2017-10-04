Audi A5, S5 and A5 Cabriolet to Launch Tomorrow on 5th October, 2017

Audi is all set to introduce the A5 in India that is most likely to be positioned between the A4 and A6 sedans. The Audi A5 will be the German manufacturer’s ninth offering this year and will be available in the Cabriolet version as well. Apart from the regular A5 sedan, there will also be a more powerful S5 version to make its way to the Indian shores.In terms of the looks, the both the A5 and the S5 look identical to each other and gets a sculpted bonnet with the signature hexagonal grille at the front. There’s also the dual barrel LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The roofline of both the cars slope down to integrate nicely with the rear end to give it a fastback inspired design.The only difference between the two cars is that of the different front and rear bumper designs. The S5 also gets a quad exhaust setup, while the A5 does away with a twin exhaust setup. The cabriolet version, on the other hand, is based on the A5 sedan and gets a retractable soft top.On the inside, the cabin is the trademark Audi design with the addition of the Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument panel. The interior of the A5 gets wooden inserts, while the S5 gets aluminum panels. There’s a three-zone automatic climate control with two zones for the front passengers and the third one for the rear seats, Audi MMI screen (infotainment system) with vehicle settings, media, maps, and Bluetooth connection for smartphones.Under the hood, the Audi A5 is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 190PS of power and 400Nm of torque. It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox which sends power to the front wheels. The powerful S5 has a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine producing 354PS of power and 500Nm of torque. It is mated to an 8-speed dual clutch gearbox sending power to all four wheels via the Quattro drive system. Audi S5 can do a sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds while the A5 takes about 7.9 seconds for the same.The Audi A5 is expected to be launched at a price range of Rs 55 to Rs 60 lakh, while the S5 can be priced for Rs 75 lakhs. The A5 Cabriolet can get a price tag of Rs 85 lakh. There’s no direct rival to Audi A5 as of now, but the Mercedes E-Class LWB and BMW 5-Series can give a stiff competition to the new car.