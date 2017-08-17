Audi A6 Design Edition Launched For Rs 56.78 Lakh

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer today announced the launch of the Audi A6 Design Edition. The new features in the business class sedan include Audi Smartphone Interface, Rear Seat Entertainment for both travellers, Door Puddle Projection lamps with Audi logo in the front and rear, and 48.26 cms (19”) Cast Aluminium Alloy Wheel in 5-semi-Vspoke design. The Audi A6 also boasts of class leading Audi Matrix LED headlights, packs-in a seven-speed S tronic transmission, has an advanced Infotainment system. The Audi A6 with Design Edition package is available at Rs 56.78 lakh. The new Audi A6 Design Edition will be available in limited number only.“The Audi A6 has been one of our most popular sedans not only in India but globally. As we are celebrating 10 years of successful journey of Audi in India, we are launching the Audi A6 Design Edition to celebrate the increasing demand and success of the Audi A6. With the Audi A6 Design Edition, we want to reach out to India’s smart luxury car buyers who are looking at an exclusive purchase,” said Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head Audi India.“There is a growing new segment of customers who are upgrading from premium sedans to compact and executive luxury sedans. These are young achievers in the age bracket of 28-32 years with disposable incomes to treat themselves to a luxury car, not only in Tier 1 but also in Tier 2 and 3 cities as well. This is the segment that we have been able to consistently tap owing to our market positioning for young and young minded customers. We definitely expect the Audi A6 Design Edition to be one of the popular choices in this segment, especially because the supply of these cars is limited,” said Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.