Audi CEO Rupert Stadler Reappointed by Supervisory Board For Another Five Years

The Supervisory Board of AUDI AG has confirmed the appointment of Rupert Stadler as Chairman of the Board of Management for another five years. The Supervisory Board also decided to upgrade and expand the area of responsibility for integrity. The Chief Compliance Officer is to report directly to CFO Axel Strotbek.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, Matthias Müller, stated: “With this unanimous vote, the Supervisory Board once again expresses its confidence that Mr Stadler will continue to develop Audi successfully.”

Peter Mosch, Chairman of the General Works Council of AUDI AG and a member of the Presiding Committee of the Supervisory Board said: “We employees attach very clear conditions to this contract extension. Rupert Stadler must safeguard employment at our sites in Germany for the long term, ensure good utilisation of our plants’ capacities and systematically promote technologies that guarantee a successful future for our company.”

The Supervisory Board also decided to allocate Board of Management responsibility for integrity to CFO Axel Strotbek with immediate effect. His overall area of responsibility is now Finance, IT and Integrity. In the context of the Group’s realignment, the Chief Compliance Officer will report to Strotbek and thus directly to a Board of Management member.