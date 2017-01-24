Audi Etches Symbols Into Car Paint to Enable Personalisation For R8 Customers

Audi has developed a process for the partial matting of painted surfaces. A special powder roughens the clear lacquer on the surface to a depth of a few thousandths of a millimeter so that individual markings become visible. With this process, the Audi exclusive program offers personalized design of the side blades for all R8 customers.

The process developed by Audi experts makes each Audi unique. As the desired symbols are applied to components after being painted, the process can easily be integrated into normal series production.

“The method of partial matting is an excellent example of the flexibility of our production. Being able to implement individualization in normal series production is one of the aims of our smart factory,” stated Prof Dr Hubert Waltl, Member of the Board of Management for Production at AUDI AG.

Audi etches symbols into car paint (Image: Audi)

Painting an automobile consists of – in addition to the cathodic dip coating to protect against corrosion – at least three further coats: filler, base coat and the transparent lacquer as the top protective coat. With the newly developed process, a template of the desired pattern is first placed on the component.

A blasting system then sprays a special powder onto the surface, which roughens the clear lacquer to a depth of just a few thousandths of a millimeter – less than a tenth of the thickness of a human hair. This creates the effect of a matt and homogeneous pattern.

Also read: Audi Rolls Out 8 Millionth Quattro Drive Car

“With this process, we modify the brilliance of the paintwork and the intensity of its sheen. Light hitting the surface is then reflected diffusely by the individualized surface areas. This makes it appear matt,” explained project manager Dr. Erhard Brandl. Production section head Mirko Endres added: “This form of individualization is weather resistant, unlike conventional lettering and stickers, and it has a much more high-quality appearance.”

The Audi paint shop can apply almost any pattern that a customer might desire and which does not affect any third-party rights. At present, components with a size up to a meter by a meter can be processed in this way.

Also read: Audi A3 Expected to Launch in March 2017

The super sports car Audi R8 is the first model for which this technology is offered through the Audi exclusive individualization program. If desired, R8 customers can have their individual lettering and graphics applied to the side blades of the Coupe and the open Spyder version. It is planned to extend the offer to other models in the future.

Fuel consumption of the models named above:

Audi R8 Coupe:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 12.3-11.4

CO2 emissions combined in g/km: 287-272

Audi R8 Spyder:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 11.7

CO2 emissions combined in g/km: 277