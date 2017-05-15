Audi Inaugurates New Facility in Bhubaneswar

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer announced the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art service facility in Bhubaneswar. Spread over an area of 28,000 sq. ft., with a total of 8 bays, the facility is located at NH-5, Pahal, Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Road.

“The new state-of-the-art service facility in Bhubaneswar will offer our customers the same service levels as available globally. We are also planning some new initiatives that will set benchmarks for service level efficiency, accessibility and affordability because ‘total cost of ownership’ is not only a phrase for us but we want to live by it,” said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.

The new service facility meets Audi’s rigid standards of technology and workmanship as the technicians are trained by Audi. The workshop has a capacity to provide 12 periodical services per day and also carries 3 exclusive bays for accidental care.

Speaking on the occasion, Devjyoti Patnaik, Managing Director, Audi Bhubaneswar said, “Audi Bhubaneswar has been setting luxury benchmarks in Odisha since we started here in 2013. The new service facility continues our legacy of offering the best luxury experience which commensurates with the perfection that Audi brand stands for.

