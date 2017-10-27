Audi India Announces Limited Period Comprehensive Service Plan

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has today announced a limited period ‘Comprehensive Service Plan’ on its select range of models. This service plan is designed to protect Audi cars by not only providing additional protection but also by packaging various benefits, which will enhance their ownership experience.“We have always believed in delighting our customers and offer them best in class ownership experience. The Audi Comprehensive Service Plan will help our customers in getting the highest level of service at an attractive rate without compromising on the quality and reliability of the service being delivered from our Dealer Partners. This is a part of series of steps that we are taking to ensure that our customers experience the global promise of Audi Top Service,” said Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head Audi India.Audi Comprehensive Service Plan has been designed to take care of financial exposure and thus seeks to grant the customers complete peace of mind. The Audi Comprehensive Service Plan also ensures that customer is always assured of quality standards owing to the use of Audi Genuine Parts.Additionally, the Audi Comprehensive Service Plan is exclusively available through the authorized dealers for sale to customers; the offer price for a Comprehensive Service Plan of 5 years/1,00,000 kms is INR 2,25,000 for an Audi A3 and INR 2,72,000 for an Audi A6.While the Audi Comprehensive Service Plan is transferable from one customer to another during the contracted period it can also be availed by the customer at any authorized dealer workshops across India - irrespective of the selling dealer.