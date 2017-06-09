Audi Offers Pre-GST Benefits, Reduction up to Rs 7 Lakhs

Joining the wagon of manufacturers who are offering pre-GST benefits, Audi has also announced a price cut in India. While Audi was offering attractive finance and insurance schemes before, they have now come up with proper discounts on their most selling cars.

Audi has updated the price range on models like A3, A4, A6 and Q3, whose details are available with us. But there are other models too with benefits. The GST (Goods & Services Tax) act will be applicable from 1st July, 2017 and manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, Ford and others have already announced their benefits.

Here’s a list of price updates-

Audi A3 pre benefits – Rs 3,230,000

Audi A3 post benefits – Rs 2,999,000

Audi A4 pre benefits – Rs 4,330,000

Audi A4 post benefits – Rs 3,699,000

Audi A6 pre benefits – Rs 5,375,000

Audi A6 post benefits – Rs 4,649,000

Audi Q3 pre benefits – Rs 3,420,000

Audi Q3 post benefits – Rs 3,049,000

The above mentioned prices are applicable for dealerships in Delhi, Gurgaon, Kanpur, Lucknow, Karnal, Chandigarh and Ludhiana. There’s also a price benefits passed to customers in Maharashtra.

The attractive deals and offerings are valid until GST kicks in.

