Audi Q7 Design Edition Launched For Rs 81.99 Lakh

Audi Q7 Design Edition Interiors. (Image: Audi)

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced the introduction of the Audi Q7 Design Edition in India with a host of new features. The new features, include Audi Smartphone Interface, Full Paint Finish with Smoked Tail Lamps, Running Boards, Exhaust Trims in Gloss Black, 50.8 cms (20") Cast Aluminum Alloy Wheels with 5-Spoke-Star design, and Door Puddle Projection Lamps with Audi logo in front and Quattro logo in the rear.The 3.0-litre TDI engine on the SUV churns out 249 hp of power and 600 Nm of torque, propelling the Audi Q7 from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds. The Audi Q7 with Design Edition package is available at Rs 81.99 lakh. The car will be available in limited quantity.“We have been at the forefront of creating the luxury SUV segment in India and the Audi Q7 has been the model that set the ball rolling for us. The Audi Q7 has always been for luxury connoisseurs who appreciate the finest in life and I am confident that the Audi Q7 Design Edition will appeal to India’s best,” said Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head Audi India.“We are celebrating 10 years of successful journey of Audi in India and there is no better way to celebrate this than by listening to our customers and make their favourite SUV even better. With a limited offer of the Audi Q7 Design Edition, we have tried to make India’s popular SUV even more desirable by accentuating the sporty and progressive aspects of the car and making it truly #MyKindOfAudi for the connoisseurs in the country,” added Mr. Ansari.