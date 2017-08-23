Audi Q7 Petrol Variant Launching on September 1 in India

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi is all set to launch Audi Q7 with 40TFSI petrol engine in India on 1st September. Till now the SUV was only offered with the 3.0-litre TDI diesel engine that churns out 272 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. Audi is expected to tune the 40TFSI petrol engine to churn out more power for the SUV. The engine will be paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.Reflecting the new design philosophy of Audi, the new Q7 is 300 kg lighter than its predecessor. The car now gets a flat bonnet and a big single-frame grille. It also gets the classy yet modern Matrix LED headlights. The cabin of the 7-seater SUV is now more luxurious than its predecessor and the front dashboard gets a completely new look that’s really modern.Last week, Audi also launched Audi Q7 Design Edition in India with a host of new features. The new features, included Audi Smartphone Interface, Full Paint Finish with Smoked Tail Lamps, Running Boards, Exhaust Trims in Gloss Black, 50.8 cms (20") Cast Aluminum Alloy Wheels with 5-Spoke-Star design, and Door Puddle Projection Lamps with Audi logo in front and Quattro logo in the rear.Available at a starting price of Rs 70 lakh, the car competes with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X5 and Land Rover Discovery. With the introduction of petrol engine, the car is expected to expand the number of potential buyers in country.