Audi Q8 Concept To Premiere at Detroit Auto Show
Audi Q8 concept to premiere in Detroit in January 2017 (Image: Audi)
Audi is set to premiere the Q8 concept in Detroit at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit in January 2017.
The near-production unit represents a synthesis of styling of a coupé and the spaciousness that of a SUV. With this move, the brand is unlocking a new segment for the full-size category.
“With the Audi Q8 concept, we have created a new spearhead within our Q model line. Its design strongly evokes sportiness and prestige,” declared Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte. “What’s more, we believe an important aspect of this showcar is that it offers a spacious interior with four equally comfortable seats, even with the flat roof line.”
The study vehicle has an octagonal Singleframe, which is considerably wider than that in Audi’s current production models. It is positioned well forward, with three-dimensional sculpting.
Many design elements of the Q8 concept are reminiscent of the Audi Ur-quattro of the 1980s. They include the extremely flat but very wide C-post, and the prominent, flared shoulders above the wheels. These balanced proportions give equal emphasis to the front and rear wheels – typically quattro.
