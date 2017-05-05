Audi the Most Innovative Brand in the Automotive Innovations Award 2017

For the second consecutive time, Audi achieved overall victory in the Automotive Innovations Award in the premium manufacturer category. The brand with the four rings demonstrated important future segments like aerodynamics, lightweight construction, connectivity and piloted driving along with 84 new improvements to win the award.

“With 84 new improvements in the reporting period, Audi showed the most innovation of all brands (volume and premium brands) and is therefore the most innovative brand overall,” the jury stated in its explanation for the decision.

Four subject areas were incorporated into the evaluation: automotive drive systems, autonomous driving and safety, vehicle concepts and body, and interface and connection. In addition, Audi garnered awards as the most innovative brand in the two last-named individual categories.

Also Read: Audi RS7 Performance Review: Who Needs a Lamborghini?

“These awards show that we bring our brand claim – ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ – to life, and are leading when it comes to many innovation issues,” said Prof. Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi AG, at the award ceremony in Frankfurt am Main.

“Especially in aerodynamics and lightweight construction, in connectivity, driver assistance systems and piloted driving, we are in a very comfortable position and are working hard to maintain our competitive edge.” he added.

The Center of Automotive Management and PricewaterhouseCoopers AG presented the Automotive Innovations Award for the fifth time this year. The award honors the most innovative car manufacturers and suppliers for the year. Over 1,162 innovations from 19 automobile manufacturers and 60 brands were considered for the award.

Don't Miss: