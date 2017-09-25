Audi's Aditya Patel and Gilbert Scores Double Podium at Shanghai

Audi India race talent Aditya Patel and Malaysian teammate Mitch Gilbert scored a double podium in their OD Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 Car in Shanghai today. Although the duo topped the timesheets in practice on Friday, rain on Saturday saw things get a little harder for the OD racing team. Mitch qualified in 3rd place for race 1 and Patel put in a good lap to qualify 5th overall amongst the Pro drivers for race 2.Race 1 proved to be dramatic in tricky weather conditions as Mitch, who took the start, fell back to 5th and then fought his way up to a narrow lead before handing over the car to Patel. A spectacular spin on cold tyres dropped Aditya behind fellow competitor Shaun Thong who was quick to pick up the pieces. Nevertheless, the Indian fought on to finish in 2nd place, a mere 2 seconds behind Shaun.With Patel taking the start in an extremely wet Race 2, the plan was to stay within reach of the leaders before handing the car over to Gilbert. A perfect pit stop saw the number 86 car gain 2 places in the pits. Gilbert then made quick work of the third place car of Tim Hardeman and Earl Bamber to bring the car home on the final Podium spot.“I wouldn’t say it was a perfect weekend but considering the tricky conditions right through, it’s good to be scoring points again and closing in on the championship battle. A double podium is great, but a win would’ve been even better! I’d like to thank my sponsors Audi India and Jubilant Motorworks for their continued support and helping in flying the Indian flag high in International Motorsport.” Said Aditya Patel after an eventful weekend.”