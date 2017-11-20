Auto Components Online Sales Hit by Complex GST Model
Exclusion of e-commerce businesses from the composite scheme, a higher tax rate of 28 percent for auto components and for logistics of spare parts as well, and a complex GST model has impacted adversely e-commerce startups.
For representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Online sales of auto components have been hit by complex GST model for e-commerce players, online marketplace boodmo said. Exclusion of e-commerce businesses from the composite scheme, a higher tax rate of 28 percent for auto components and for logistics of spare parts as well, and a complex GST model has impacted adversely e-commerce startups, the co-founder of boodmo, Oleksandr Danylenko, said in a statement.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Vote For Your Favourite Smartphone, Car, Two-Wheeler And More!
"Our new venture, which was emerging as a sunrise business, is badly impacted due to GSTs complex and cumbersome model, especially for e-commerce businesses. The 16-point invoice is not as per the marketplace requirement and, this way, businesses like boodmo, which is heavily dependent on suppliers, can neither buy nor sell its products," Danylenko said.
"The major problem is that our suppliers are not ready to send products directly to customers; they want to sell through us to cut through the complexity of the GST," Danylenko added. Most of the sellers registered in its marketplace are SMEs and non-availability of the composite scheme for e-commerce players has impacted them. The composition scheme under the GST allows a nominal tax of 2 percent to be paid by SMEs.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Car of The Year: Jeep Compass or Maruti Suzuki Dzire? Vote and Win
Also Watch: 2017 Volkswagen Passat | First Drive Review | Cars18
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Vote For Your Favourite Smartphone, Car, Two-Wheeler And More!
"Our new venture, which was emerging as a sunrise business, is badly impacted due to GSTs complex and cumbersome model, especially for e-commerce businesses. The 16-point invoice is not as per the marketplace requirement and, this way, businesses like boodmo, which is heavily dependent on suppliers, can neither buy nor sell its products," Danylenko said.
"The major problem is that our suppliers are not ready to send products directly to customers; they want to sell through us to cut through the complexity of the GST," Danylenko added. Most of the sellers registered in its marketplace are SMEs and non-availability of the composite scheme for e-commerce players has impacted them. The composition scheme under the GST allows a nominal tax of 2 percent to be paid by SMEs.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Car of The Year: Jeep Compass or Maruti Suzuki Dzire? Vote and Win
Also Watch: 2017 Volkswagen Passat | First Drive Review | Cars18
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka: Rahul's Hoodoo Continues; Misses Ton Again After Scoring 50
- Padmavati Row: Aditi Rao Hydari Speaks Out Against 'Supari' on Deepika, Bhansali
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sounds Warning Bell for Manchester City
- Padmavati Row: Prasoon Joshi 'Disappointed' Film was Screened For Media
- Tesla Semi Electric Truck Unveiled, Gets Electric Range of 800 Km