Auto Expo 2018 - Dates Announced

Auto Expo, the biggest extravaganza and much-awaited event of the automotive industry in India, kick-starts in the second week of February 2018. The Motor Show is scheduled from 9-14 February 2018 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, while Components Show will be held at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 8-11 February 2018. The joint inauguration of Auto Expo 2018 will be held on 8th February 2018.This time the Motor Show will witness one additional day, extending the world-class experience to auto-enthusiasts. This extension has been done due to the rising interest and increasing footfalls of the visitors.Auto Expo – The Motor Show and Components Show, jointly organized by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), has been successfully establishing itself as a key Global Auto Show in the region. The Auto Expo mirrors the rapid growth of the Indian automotive industry and aptly showcases the grandeur of the industry. The event has developed into a platform for the automotive industry to exhibit its prowess in manufacturing, R&D, and in future mobility concepts and designs.Highlighting the salient features of Auto Expo – The Motor Show, Mr. Vishnu Mathur, Director General, SIAM, said “The Auto Expo has conventionally been one of the most pursued platforms for the automobile industry in India and with the continued success of the show, it has gained a global thrust giving the participating brands a worldwide exposure. Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2018 is aimed at celebrating the industry’s biggest automotive event offering an opportunity to the Industry and visitors to Co-Create, Co-Exist and Celebrate.”Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2018 which will be spread across 1,85,000 sq mtrs with all automobile majors participating in 14 indoor exhibition halls, is all set to whet the appetite of the auto-enthusiasts with exciting new launches and displays. Apart from several vintage cars, supercars and others, a particularly unique initiative this time is the creation of special zones for visitors such as Innovation Zone, Destination Zone, Smart Mobility Zone and Competition Zone that would offer world-class technology-enabled experiences under one roof.The tickets for the Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2018 will be available exclusively on BookMyShow.com in addition to the box office at IEML – Greater Noida and at select Metro Stations in Delhi NCR.In parallel, the Auto Expo - Component Show 2018, themed ‘Automotive Technologies that Drive the World’ will be spread across 60,000 sq mtrs, with participation from over 1,200 companies. Several international pavilions including those from China, Canada, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and the U.K. will have on display an array of cutting edge component technologies. Overseas delegations from around 15 countries, to explore market and investment opportunities, have already confirmed their participation.Enumerating the highlights of the Auto Expo – Components Show, Mr. Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA said, “In the backdrop of a slew of regulatory changes, the Auto Expo – Components show will exhibit path braking technologies for the future of mobility. Further, fast integration of the Indian auto component industry into the global supply chain is leading to a year on year increase of international participants at the event. We are confident that this edition of Auto Expo – Components will witness more traction in trade and business than any of the previous editions.”The 2018 edition of the Components Show will have a special emphasis on technologies, product innovations, efficient manufacturing and logistics. For a focused approach and convenience of business visitors, the product segmentation displays and focused pavilions on Bearing, Garage equipment, Accessories, and Innovation besides the exclusive pavilion on ACMA Safer Drives to sensitize the public towards their responsibilities on the road and use of genuine spare parts.The ignition has been turned on for the Auto Expo 2018 and is all set to take on the fast gear! It is going to be an adrenaline rush journey with super exciting elements added to this mega-event. Stay tuned for a promising and memorable experience at the Auto Expo 2018.